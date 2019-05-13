GASTON, OR (KPTV) – A 7-year-old boy is being called a hero for his quick action that brought help to his neighbor who suffered critical injuries in a tractor accident.
Waylon Boyd is a first grader here at Gaston Elementary and on Monday the fire department and community members recognized his quick thinking and actions to help save his neighbor.
“I think he would do anything to help anybody, said Waylon’s mother, Samantha Boyd.
She couldn’t believe it when on Saturday, May 4, Waylon came running home to say their neighbor was hurt.
We are on scene of a tractor rollover on NW Olson RD. Crews have freed the operator. @LifeFlightNtwrk is enroute.— Gaston Fire District (@GastonFire) May 4, 2019
It scared them all – but Samantha says they couldn’t be prouder of their young son.
“He came running over and probably saved her life by going and telling” she said.
Her husband rushed out to help, while they called 911.
Gaston fire crews say it took them several minutes to get the 2,200-pound tractor off the woman and then move her to a site where LifeFlight who could land and take her to OHSU.
Patient from tractor incident on NW Olson Road was transported to a Portland trauma hospital with critical injuries. MJ pic.twitter.com/lhpzWigZHV— Gaston Fire District (@GastonFire) May 4, 2019
“The quicker we can get to these sorts of scenes that are serious and provide medical care, the better off we are,” said EMT Randy Hoodenpyl.
Once the paramedics learned it was young Waylon who prompted the 911 call, they felt he should be recognized.
So, in front of all his schoolmates, Waylon enjoyed accolades, applause and gifts from the crews who responded to the accident.
Samantha Boyd said their neighbor who was hurt a little more than a week ago is up and moving around and may be getting out of the hospital soon.
