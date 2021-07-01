Gates camp reopens following historic wildfires

GATES, OR (KPTV) - An important part of the Gates community is celebrating a big milestone as it prepares to welcome back campers for the first time since the Beachie Creek fire tore through the Santiam Canyon in August and September of 2020.
Upward Bound Camp Executive Director Diane Turnbull said she's thrilled to see campers again next week.
"It's pretty incredible that we can come out of this saying, hey, it's going to be okay," Turnbull said, "in fact- it's going to be better."
The camp is officially reopening on Monday. Upward Bound Camp, which has been in the community for more than 40 years, offers programming year-round for people ages 12 and older with disabilities.
"I was like really excited, I was screaming my lungs out," camper Spencer Gillett told FOX 12.
Campers like Spencer weren't sure if camp would even happen this summer after the wildfire devastated the property, taking down four buildings on the campus including the main activities building, offices, gymnasium and bunkhouse.
"It was like being surrounded by flames, it was pretty terrifying," Turnbull said.
Turnbull was on the property when the fire reached Gates, saying she remembers seeing the flames come up and over the hill toward the campground. The damage was extensive.
"Coming back and seeing all of those bunks just burned and rusting and pieces of metal... all I could think of was what if campers had been here," Turnbull said.
The camps offered here are a big highlight of the year for many families, including the Gilletts.
"It's huge, he gets to be independent, he gets to be his own person," Spencer's mother, Ramona Gillett, said.
The fire didn't take all of the buildings on the property. A school building from 1923 was left standing, along with Turnbull's home, and the outdoor pavilion.
Plenty of trees had to be removed from the property, but Turnbull says there are a few silver linings.
"We have a meadow- a beautiful area where campers can come play bocci ball and outdoor bowling, and play in the water," Turnbull said.
The bunking experience will be a little more rustic this year, with large canvas tents for the campers to stay in, arranged in a circle. The campers seem to be looking forward to the experience.
Eventually, Turnbull says they plan to rebuild what was lost in the fire.
A fundraising event with live music, food and vendors to help the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund and Upward Bound Camp is taking place July 31 and August 1. For more information and to get tickets, click here.
As ODOT crews were clearing debris from the property, they found an old foundation underneath the existing foundation of one of the burned buildings. The state historical society believes it belongs to the original schoolhouse built there dating back to the late 1800s.
Contractors also found an antique glass ink bottle that somehow survived the decades, a demolition, construction of the newer schoolhouse in the 1900s, the Beachie Creek fire, and debris cleanup.
