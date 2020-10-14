Gates couple who survived Beachie Creek Fire in the Santiam River works on cleanup, recovery

GATES, OR (KPTV) – A couple who survived the Beachie Creek Fire by jumping into the Santiam River last month said they waited all day to be rescued as their house burned.
"It was a matter of time, we knew that," Larry Tripoli said.
It was no surprise to come back to a house in pieces; he and his wife Fran Howe knew it was gone the night it burned.
"When I looked through the garage windows and the door that was here, that whole fence from the top of the road all the way down was on fire," Tripoli said.
It's why they made the quick decision to grab their dogs and take the path down to the river, where they waited 18 hours for rescue as the Beachie Creek Fire burned all around them.
Now seeing what’s left of the neighborhood reaffirms it was the right choice.
"If we hadn’t been in the river I don’t think there's anyway we could have gotten out of here," Tripoli said.
They built their house in Gates 13 years ago and planned to retire in it, but Tripoli said even harder than seeing it leveled was realizing their cat didn’t make it out alive. They’d tried to rescue her the night of the fire but couldn’t.
"We were more upset about losing her than the house and the property because these are things, she was family," he said.
She’s now buried in her favorite spot.
Tripoli said they plan to move to Salem now and may build a cabin or something of the like on their Gates property if they can.
"We never would have expected this to happen in a million years obviously, the evening that it happened was extremely traumatic and hopefully once in a lifetime event, and then since then we’ve just kind of started putting one foot in front of the other," he said.
And right now that means a lot to clean up. He said part of the reason they’ve stayed so strong is having great friends to help them through, even sifting through ash to recover what they can, like his wife’s jewelry.
"Sometimes you think about it and you want to break out and burst into tears," Tripoli said. "Other times you just kind of ya know, it is what it is basically and you just kind of go on."
