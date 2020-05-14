LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man who recently moved to Oregon from California has been arrested in connection with multiple sex crimes involving children, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives on Wednesday served a series of search warrants in Linn and Marion Counties related to the cybercrime investigation. The investigation began in April when the Vancouver Police Department contacted the Linn County Sheriff’s Office regarding the exploitation of a minor.
John Anthony DiMolfetto Jr., 37, of Gates, was arrested during service of the search warrants, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives say they gathered evidence showing how DiMolfetto lured young girls over the internet to include the use of social media and text messaging applications to engage in sexually explicit communication and to solicit images.
Two victims–an 11-year-old child living in Washington state and a 13-year-old child living in California–have been identified, according to investigators.
Detectives say they have evidence and reason to believe DiMolfetto victimized additional children online over the last several months. They say they are actively pursuing those leads.
DiMolfetto is facing charges including multiple counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree, and luring a minor.
The sheriff’s office continues to work in cooperation with the Vancouver Police Department, the Bakersfield Police Department in California, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective John Trenary at 541-917-6665 or Detective Mike Rossiter 541-917-6682.
