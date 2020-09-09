SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of people are taking shelters at the fairgrounds in Salem after being forced from their homes due to a wildfire in Marion County.
Eugene Den Dass lives in Gates, but told FOX 12 that he found out Wednesday morning that his house is gone.
"It's completely gone as you can see," Den Dass said as he shared pictures with FOX 12. "I lost everything. My house is completely demolished by the fire."
We just spoke to a man at the @RedCrossCasc shelter in Salem who tells us his house in Gates is gone. He shared these photos with us, showing his home before the wildfire moved through and after ⬇️ We’ll have more on his story on @fox12oregon at noon pic.twitter.com/FWDXNaI5EC— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 9, 2020
Den Dass left his home just off Highway 22 on Monday after he received a knock on the door in the middle of the night. Authorities told him the town was under a Level 3 evacuation notice and that he had to leave immediately.
"I just had to grab a couple of things which really wasn't enough, and basically what I'm wearing is what I have," said Den Dass.
While he knows what happened to his home, hundreds of others at the fairgrounds still don't know if their homes are standing.
Some told FOX 12 that they're hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.
Den Dass says in the meantime he's appreciative of all the volunteers at the fairgrounds helping people through it.
"Red Cross is really helpful out here. I want to thank them. There's not much I can say then it's just time to rebuild and work it out," he said.
Den Dass told FOX 12 that he's focusing on what's next.
