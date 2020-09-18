Gates, Mill City residents return to salvage anything they can in the rubble of their homes

MILL CITY, OR (KPTV) - Residents in Gates and Mill City returned to their homes as evacuation levels were downgraded to Level 2 on Friday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says the four-mile stretch of Highway 22 is now open between those cities.
For those returning, it's an emotional experience.
FOX 12 spoke with DeAnn Pantoja who says she had minutes to get out of her house when the fires ripped through Mill City last week. Her home is now destroyed.
She says once she and her husband heard they could return, they drove up to Mill City immediately to see what they could salvage, and to grieve.
Residents in Mill City & Gates can return now as evacuation levels are downgraded to level 2. DeAnn Pantoja and her husband came back to their home in Mill City to see what they could salvage - they found her daughter’s graduation ring. Her daughter previously passed away. pic.twitter.com/XXHKx4XNSi— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) September 18, 2020
Pantoja says she's lived at that home in Mill City for nearly 12 years.
She and her husband came back on Friday and soaked in the rain, looking for anything they could salvage in the rubble of their home.
She says miraculously, they found her daughter's graduation ring. She says her daughter previously passed away and it was incredibly emotional for her to find it. Pantoja says they will not be coming back.
"The forest won, I don't play," Pantoja said. "So, it wiped out the whole neighborhood. I don't think I can sleep with the memories, that was pretty scary driving out of fire," Pantoja said.
ODOT says Highway 22 is open for the four mile stretch from Mill City to Gates, but the rest of the highway between mileposts 22 and 81 remains closed due to continued fire and safety hazards, which includes downed trees and rocks in the road.
On Thursday, ODOT said there were concerns about landslides with rain on its way. Pantoja said that's another issue she's worried about for the area.
"Mill City is in a landslide zone anyway, so that's why we wanted to get up here as soon as we could, I mean, what else is going to happen," Pantoja said.
Pantoja and her family are just one of so many families who are returning trying to pick up the pieces and figure out what to do next. Pantoja says they'll be moving closer to family.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office has updates on evacuation changes as well as how to access Gates and Mill City on local roads.
