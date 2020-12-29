Gates woman still displaced by Oregon wildfires describes relentless hardships of 2020

GATES, OR (KPTV) - The Red Cross will end its assistance for families displaced by Oregon's historic wildfires on Thursday.
The Oregon Department of Human Services will be taking over day-to-day shelter management, emergency assistance and making sure each person impacted has access to three meals per day.
Even if you weren't living in a wildfires' path in Oregon, you likely suffered from the smoke-filled air this summer.
While those days are in the past for most Oregonians, there are still thousands of people displaced who lost their homes and are still detached from their communities.
"This has been just a really hard, hard year for a lot of people," said Kathleen Gamble, who's living in her third hotel with her family after being displaced from her home in Gates. "This is frightening…you have people that have been in a home for 30 years...They had everything. They thought they were set for the rest of their lives…' I'm retired, I'm set,' and then all of a sudden it's gone, just in a matter of moments. Just gone."
Both Gamble's home and her mother's home aren't livable anymore after flames got within two feet of them. Smoke and water destroyed the RV trailers.
Right now, she's staying in a hotel in Woodburn with her daughters and mother. They're away from everything they know, and on top of that, every single one of them has contracted COVID-19.
"We're actually in quarantine right now," Gamble told FOX 12.
Gamble says one of the biggest challenges has been her daughter's distance learning.
"One of the main things that kids need is stability and not having that really affects their grades and things like that," she said.
While it's a long road ahead, Gamble remains positive.
"We're tough, we really are," she said.
Gamble said FEMA processed her mother's claim, but the agency is still processing her own. She isn't worried about the transition with DHS.
Gamble hopes to move into an RV donated by Gates Community Church in the next month.
