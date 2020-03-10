George Fox women heading to Sweet 16, will potentially play without fans

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – The George Fox University women’s basketball team is heading to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA for the first time in four years, but they may have to play Friday’s game without any family or fans there to support them.
Like a lot of other events right now, it all comes down to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The game is being played at Amherst College in Massachusetts, but that campus has decided to ban spectators.
In fact, starting next Monday, the entire campus will close, and classes will be conducted online.
George Fox Athletic Director Adam Puckett says Amherst is one of only two schools out of the 16 sites that are hosting games this weekend that has banned spectators.
He says a simple solution would be for the NCAA to move the matchup to a gym near the college campus.
He says most of the women on the team have been playing competitively since elementary and middle school, and their parents and families travel all over the country to see them on the court.
“And here, what could be one of the last games of their college career, they’re being told they can’t go support their daughters,” Puckett told FOX 12. “I think the NCAA is missing an opportunity to make the right decision, and an easy decision, to just move the game off campus.”
Puckett said the NCAA chose Amherst to host because it’s the top seed, but he said that isn’t consistent with decisions made in past years when top-seeded schools, like George Fox, did not have the chance to host.
“Our players are upset,” he added. “They’re an amazing group of young women that have succeeded and we’re super proud of them for making the Sweet 16.”
In a statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert said:
“NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play. As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly.”
The George Fox Bruins will face Amherst at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday (4 p.m. Pacific Time).
Puckett said the game will be livestreamed, but he hopes the NCAA will change the venue between now and then so that fans can show their support in person, too.
