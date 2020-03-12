PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A geriatric psychiatrist with Oregon Health & Science University offered some advice on connecting with loved ones in care homes as concerns continue to rise regarding COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Human Services are restricting visitation to essential visitors at nursing homes, and only two people at any given time.
All permitted visitors are screened for symptoms of the coronavirus and must provide documentation regarding recent travel to affected or high-risk areas.
Being separated from family members and close friends in care homes can be difficult for all involved. Dr. David Mansoor offered some ideas to help stay connected:
- Use the telephone to talk to each other
- If you both have access to the technology, using video chat can be a wonderful way to stay connected and feel close
- Talk to caregivers at the facility to get regular updates on how your loved one is doing
- Stay in close contact with mutual friends and family to provide each other with regular updates
- Acknowledge the loss of not being able to be with your loved one and support yourself emotionally by talking to family and friends, engaging in social activities, exercising, and taking the time to relax
- Remember you are not alone; limiting contact with medically ill older adults in nursing homes is occurring around the country and will help lower their risk of infection with COVID 19
