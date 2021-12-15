Germaine's Kitchen and Café feeds community members in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Germaine's Kitchen and Café is a workforce training program that helps adults with intellectual and developmental challenges get prepared to work in the culinary world, and along the way help feed community members in need.
To get real world experience, students help prepare thousands of meals that are provided to those experiencing food insecurity. The program, that started earlier this year, will teach up to six students per session, allowing for personalized one-on-one training with the executive chef Jon Wirtis and his staff to ensure student success!
For more information just head to their website: www.catholiccharitiesoregon.org/services/food-services/germaines-kitchen-and-cafe/.