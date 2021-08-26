MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It’s just about time to go back to school and for many in our area that means back to in-person learning five days a week for the first time since the pandemic began.
There’s a lot of excitement at Gervais Elementary School right now, but understandably some anxiety too about what this new COVID-era school year will look like. Their first day of school is Wednesday.
Principal Dr. Creighton Helms gave FOX 12 a run through of all the safety precautions on Thursday. Classroom to lunchtime desks will be three feet apart. At the top of every hour staff will have the students put their hands up so they can sanitize the desks and Chromebooks.
They also have shields they can put up for students who want that.
There are about 350 students at Gervais Elementary School, too many to all have lunch in the cafeteria together, so there’s an all-weather tent just outside to help accommodate everyone in staggered lunch times.
Dr. Helms says they’re prepared as possible, knowing that COVID is unpredictable.
“When we can anticipate something and it happens we’re gonna be ready and if something happens that we didn’t anticipate our staff is so competent and prepared to keep kids in the building that we’ll be ready to troubleshoot and handle whatever it is we weren’t expecting,” Dr. Helms, said.
There are isolation rooms and rapid COVID tests at the school for kids who become sick while they’re there.
Dr. Helms says they know there will be students who test positive for COVID during the school year so they’ve hired staff to teach kids in quarantine online. That way they’re still up to speed when they come back in person.
