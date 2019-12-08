GERVAIS, OR (KPTV) – A Gervais man was taken into custody after a nearly four-hour standoff Saturday evening.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7 p.m., deputies responded to assist the Gervais Police Department on a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of 7th Street in Gervais.
Deputies say the victim, 35-year-old Stephanie Jones, reported that she was punched by her brother, 41-year-old Jacob Zellner.
When deputies arrived, they determined that Zellner was alone and had barricaded himself inside the house. After several failed attempts to make contact with Zellner, Gervais police requested Marion County SWAT.
Marion County SWAT and hostage negotiators arrived at the scene to attempt to de-escalate the situation.
After a nearly four-hour standoff, deputies entered the home. Deputies deployed less lethal munitions and used a K-9 to apprehend Zellner. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No deputies were hurt during the standoff.
Zellner is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries. Deputies say when he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Marion County jail on charges of menacing, assault IV felony, and aggravated harassment.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Gervais Police Department, Marion County SWAT, Marion County Tactical Negotiation Team and the Woodburn Fire Department.
Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information was released.
