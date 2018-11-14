HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A man and a woman accused of stealing shoes and allegedly waving a pair of scissors at loss prevention officers were arrested near Clackamas Town Center Tuesday.
Mateo George Emerson, 22, and Aracelly Medina-Parker, 19, took the shoes from the JCPenny just before 12 p.m., the sheriff’s office says.
Loss prevention officers at the store say they saw the alleged theft and approached the pair, but were told to “get back” as Emerson waved a pair of scissors at them.
Deputies say the pair fled on foot on Sunnybrook Boulevard, which runs in front of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Deputies stopped them and found additional stolen items, including a JCPenny-brand watch and a necklace/pendant set.
Medina-Parker was caught wearing a pair of maroon Puma gym shoes and admitted to deputies the Puma shoes had been concealed in a bag, and that she had put them on after she fled the mall.
Medina-Parker and Emerson were lodged at the Clackamas County Jail.
A third woman was with the pair during the alleged robbery but was not arrested.
Emerson is facing charges of robbery in the third degree and theft in the second degree. Medina-Parker is facing a charge of theft in the second degree.
