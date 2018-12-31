Get home safe: How to find free or discounted rides in Portland on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A lot of big New Year’s Eve parties are about to get underway across the Portland area, but before you head out, make sure you plan ahead for how you’ll get home safely.
“We’ve seen a huge increase nationwide of impaired driving when it comes to marijuana use as well, so it’s not just the alcohol,” Portland Police Sgt. Ty Engstrom said at a press event on New Year’s Eve. “So please be safe, get a ride. Don’t put yourself behind the wheel.”
Through the “Safe Ride Home” program, nearly 70 bars and restaurants are giving out coupons for $20 off a cab ride or $5 off Lyft/Uber. You can find the full list here: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/76611.
“I’ve had too many friends get in really stupid situations, whether it be drinking and driving, or getting in accidents. So we just avoid the roads at all costs, even driving,” Brittany Johnson told FOX 12, saying she planned to stay in this New Year’s Eve. “We stay home and get take out, have someone bring it to us.”
“I’ll be just hanging out with some close friends, just settling in to where I’m going to be for the evening, and staying there, so I’ll be plenty safe for the duration of the evening,” Michael Kiyabu told FOX 12.
On top of the discounted rides mentioned above, all MAX lines, TriMet buses and Portland Streetcar services will be free from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. to help people safely ring in 2019. In the Vancouver area, all C-TRANS rides will be free as well, starting at 6:00 p.m.
“I think that’s awesome, I think safety and security is number one, especially in the PDX area,” resident Dan Orloff said. “And having those services provided, it makes it a lot easier for people to have a good time and know that they can get home safely.”
“I think sometimes people are hesitant with Uber and Lyft thinking there’s going to be that big surcharge, but it’s cool that they’re doing discounts,” area resident Chiara Anderson said. “And learning the MAX is free – I know I’ve used that to go downtown once or twice too, just a safer option, so it’s cool that it’s going to be free tonight.”
