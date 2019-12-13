PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men were hurt after their homes caught fire Friday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The separate incidents occurred within an hour of each other, with one homeowner attempting to douse the flames with a garden hose.
That fire occurred in the 2300 block of North Kilpatrick Street just before 12 p.m. Crews responded after an off-duty firefighter nearby noticed the homeowner trying to put out the fire with his garden hose. She moved the man away, but not before he was burned, according to fire officials.
Crews extinguished the fire but said the home suffered extensive damage and is now uninhabitable. The homeowner suffered minor burns to his face, similar to a sunburn, according to firefighters. He declined to go to the hospital and will be staying with friends for now.
"It just takes a second for that smoke to overcome people and then they’re trapped and they get burned up and they can easily die," Lt. Damon Simmons with PF&R said. "...We want the public to know–hey, when fires get that size, you need to call the fire department and you need to get out and stay out."
A short time later, a second fire spread through a mobile home in the 1500 block of North Hayden Island Drive, according to firefighters. Crews at that fire said the flames were so intense, they had to fight it from the outside at first.
A man was also hurt in this fire but is expected to be okay. The mobile home is uninhabitable, displacing a family of four, firefighters said.
The family will stay with relatives. Investigators haven’t said what might have caused the fires.
