BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A life without limitations, that’s been the reality for second year Seahawks’ Linebacker Shaqueum Griffin, the twin of Seattle’s Shaquill Griffin, who lost his left hand at the age of four.
While the barrier breaker is the first modern day NFL amputee, Shaquem fully embraces his role model status to fellow challenged athletes.
He’s living proof to just do it for yourself.
“It was just me living out my dream. Me just pushing myself to be the best me. You don't want to just go and say, ‘oh I am going to do this to motivate people’. You are doing it because you want to be the best you. You are doing it because you love it. You are doing it because it is your dream,” Griffin said.
Shaquem is a humble dude, opening up about his life and climb to the pros with several adaptive athletes at Nike.
“Get up, be positive. Attack it. Be great because the only person that can stop you, is you,” Griffin said.
The Challenged Athletes Foundation and Össur O) Prosthetic Solutions hosted Shaq at the Bo Jackson Training Complex for the fifth annual running and mobility clinic and there was one big surprise for 10-year-old Izzy Turkington from Salem.
Turkington was surprised with a customized pair of Össur flex run junior running prosthetics with the Nike sole. For high-impact activity.
An inspiring day all across the fields from all over the Pacific Northwest.
“I am just so proud of him and everything that he does and everything that he accomplishes in his life and tears are going to come now! Izzy’s mom Becca said. “As he just pushes himself to be the best version of himself that he can and Shaquem's message was how we try to teach Izzy to live his life and don't let anything stop you and live your dreams.”
“To have an NFL player take time out of his busy schedule to come and take his time to give back to the community and present and to see the love, the quality of person that he is, not only on the field but also off the field,” Izzy’s dad Jon added.
Even Izzy got to blaze a trail in his new blades alongside the Seahawks’ star.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
