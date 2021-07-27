Get your air filter, AC unit ready for wildfire smoke and impending heat

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We may be seeing more smoke in the Portland-metro area from wildfires burning in Southern Oregon later this week.
The Energy Trust of Oregon says if you have an air filter, definitely think about using it.
"If you have a portable air cleaner you're going to want to get that and use it as often as possible," Energy Trust of Oregon Program Manager, Scott Leonard said. "If you're comfortable replacing the air filter on your furnace or HVAC system typically you want to replace those every three months or so. But during wildfire events the air particles really build up pretty quickly so you can replace those really as often as possible."
Leonard says you want to get an air filter with a higher rating.
Once the smoke passes through the area, he says replace it with a regular air filter because he says the higher rated MERV filters make your HVAC system run harder and use more energy.
He says air conditioning is another way to circulate the cleaner air you have inside your home.
"You're going to want to make sure that you set it to fan only. And you're running the air continuously through your house and the air goes through your filter, so it's cleaned up as much as possible," Leonard said.
If you have a window air conditioning unit there's some steps you can take too.
He says the best thing to do is seal around those areas as best as possible, this includes any cracks like doors and windows too.
Leonard suggests avoiding smoking, lighting candles or incense and if you're using a vacuum make sure it has a HEPA filter.
The tough piece in all of this is we're expecting to get into the upper 90s again.
A lot of people open doors and windows at night for cooler air.
Leonard says check the air quality first, which FOX 12's meteorologists update morning and night in their forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.