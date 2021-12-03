BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Getting an at home COVID-19 antigen test will soon become cheaper after the Public Health and Formulary Advisory Committee changed a rule allowing pharmacies to prescribe the test.
The committee, under the Oregon Board of Pharmacy, made the rule change on Friday and will stay in place until their next meeting February. By allowing pharmacies to prescribe at home tests, customer's insurance companies will be billed and there would be not out of pocket pay.
Wade Irby is a pharmacist at Beaverton Pharmacy, and he said this will make it easier to afford tests.
“This will make the test more accessible as far as preventing some of those financial barriers," Irby said. "There’s different types of COVID tests. This is one most people are looking for over the counter.”
When it comes to the logistics of how insurance companies will pay, it's still unclear according to Irby.
“What I’ve heard is the state plans are covering this but I’m not sure about any other commercial plans," Irby said.
This rule change comes one day after President Biden outlined his winter COVID-19 plan. In it, he wants Americans to have at home tests and he wants insurance companies to pay for it. Irby said this rule change for pharmacies is in align with the president's wishes.
“I believe it will help every tool that we see come across some people have access some people do not," Irby said. "I think this will enable access to the tests.”