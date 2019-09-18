PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Before fall settles in, have you thought about your gutters? Lots of local businesses are pretty busy up on rooftops.
September is typically a slow month in the gutter and roof cleaning business, but not this year. As you can imagine, all this rain is certainly putting gutters and roofs on center stage when it comes to home repairs.
FOX 12 tagged along with Peakwalker Roof, Gutter & Window Cleaning on a job Wednesday and got some expert advice on weatherization.
A break in the rain: It’s a nice change of pace for those who weather all sorts of weather.
“You essentially use the same equipment for staying dry as fishermen,” said Josh Raff.
And lately, Raff is putting the gear to the test.
“Today, we’re doing a roof moss removal and that includes treatment and a gutter cleaning,” he said.
Raff’s roof, gutter and window cleaning business is enjoying an early boost to the fall busy season, all thanks to Mother Nature.
“This year there was a big spike unexpectedly earlier in September because we've had such a wet summer as it is and now with the rains coming earlier,” he said.
Homeowners are realizing that it’s time to batten down the hatches.
“Mostly people are noticing overflowing downspouts, gutters that aren’t flowing water where it’s supposed to be going,” Raff said.
He says that can be a big problem.
“Water should never be allowed to settle anywhere near your house. It can lead to rot issues. On the ground, erosion is the biggest concern,” Raff said.
So how can you stay one step ahead of winter?
“Take a stroll around your property. You’d be surprised by how many people just don’t walk around their property to take a look at how everything’s functioning,” said Raff.
Here’s Raff’s advice:
- Survey your property for problem areas while it’s raining.
- Inspect where downspouts connect to gutters. If you see a lot of dripping or debris, there’s likely a clog.
- Also, look at the ground around your gutters. If you see any indication of soil erosion, that could mean your gutter is overflowing.
And if you’re thinking of hiring a professional, you might want to book out your appointment before all the leaves drop.
“Come November, that’s usually the month where if you haven’t scheduled it, it might be past the point of you’re not getting scheduled or fit in until December or January,” Raff said.
The costs of getting your gutters cleaned or getting your roof cleaned and treated for moss can vary, but look to spend anywhere from about $300 up to $1,000 or more.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.