Getting your home prepared for winter weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As many are preparing for the snow, one local business owner is offering up some advice to prep your homes.
Norman Chusid is the owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland. He says people should buy vent covers that are meant to cover the vents under the house. They will help keep cold air out of your house and prevent your pipes from freezing.
Chusid also says another way to prevent your pipes from freezing is to open up the doors to the underneath of your sinks. That allows air from your heater to keep your pipes from freezing.
Lastly he says to make sure you furnace filter is checked.
“If they’re dirty, since your furnace is going working extra hard with it getting down to the 20s at night— change your filters. You don’t want to stress out your furnace, or worse yet, have a furnace call this time of season when furnace companies are so backed up,” said Chusid.
Another popular purchase has been, you guessed it, salt. Chusid says they still have plenty of inventory and plan to be open this weekend from 10 to 3 on Saturday if anyone needs to make any last-minute purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.