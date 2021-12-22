Getting your vehicle ready for winter weather

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures are supposed to drop this weekend and people are getting their cars ready for the cold.
Some Les Schwab Tire Centers say they're about eight hours behind schedule trying to get cars finished.
“I’m traveling to Washington, to Leavenworth, and I heard it’s really snowing up there, so I just want to be prepared in case I need chains or not. I already topped off both my fluids in my car, so I’m just already set to go. All I needed was to get chain tires and that’s it,” says Mario Galicia, a Les Schwab customer.
Checking the oil and your battery can be crucial. Les Schwab says that they have a high demand for winter tires but there are other things to be wary of. Aaron Smithers, manager of Les Schwab, says to check your spare tire and make sure it’s inflated and ready to go. Also, to be careful on the road because of broken chains that can cause punctures. There are also a few things you can do at home.
“Check your maintenance records, make sure your car has been well maintained. Like you mentioned before, those fluids. Most of those fluids, you can check yourself. Just follow the owner’s manual and it’s pretty simple from there, says Aaron Smithers.
Your trouble can be unpredictable and while having good windshield wipers and antifreeze are just a couple of things to have, you may want to add an emergency kit to your vehicle.
“We now make sure we’re packed. Every car has kind of a kit with blankets and non-perishable food and water. Things like that, stuff to keep the kids busy because you just never know," says Portland resident, Aaron.
If you visit a tire store be sure to go in early and know your tire size.