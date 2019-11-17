Giant inflatable poo emoji draws dozens to Pioneer Square this weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A giant brown inflatable poo emoji attracted dozens of people to Pioneer Square this weekend.
Folks were happy to take photos in front of it, while others braved to go inside.
“We brought the ‘Giant Poo’ for everyone to go through. It’s about a three-minute, 360-degree IMAX experience,” said a worker.
The company Poo-Pourri set it up downtown. It actually has an important purpose: it’s in support of World Toilet Day, which is meant to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.
And for everyone who visits, Poo-Pourri will donate $2 to the cause.
If you want to check it out, be prepared for long lines. The inflatable will be at Pioneer Square until Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
