PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Giant sculptures made from ocean debris, including a fish made entirely from flip-flops, are on display at the Oregon Zoo
Each piece is made from materials that washed ashore from the ocean in Oregon. The zoo hopes the sculptures will raise awareness of plastic pollution in the water.
“Not only are the sculptures beautiful, but they’re built to spark great conversations about healthy ocean habitats and ways we can all help marine life thrive,” Tom Gaskill, the zoo’s conservation learning program manager, said.
The exhibit, called “Washed to Shore: Art to Save the Sea,” was designed by an artist in Bandon, Oregon, and will remain on display at the zoo through September.
The artist, Angela Haseltine Pozzi, creates each piece using debris collected on the beaches of Oregon. She assembles the pieces in her studio with help from thousands of volunteers, according to the zoo.
Sculptures at the zoo include Chompers the Shark, who greets visitors on the boardwalk, and Hugo the Humpback whale, who lives near the concert lawn. Others include a fish made entirely from flip-flops and a sea jelly bloom created with plastic water bottles.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.