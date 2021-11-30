Giant shoe stolen from ‘Cartlandia’ food cart pod on Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A landmark that used to serve as entertainment for kids in “Cartlandia” has been stolen.
The giant-sized shoe sat untouched for 10 years in southeast Portland until a group of people tried to steal it and failed, then tried again and succeeded.
On November 25, three people cut through the fence that lines Spring Water Trail with a flat-bed cart.
After multiple tries, the shoe that weighs 300 pounds was placed onto the cart, taken out the back gate on Harney Street, and it was gone.
The same day a Craigslist ad was posted saying the shoe had popped up on someone’s yard a half mile down the road, and asked for anyone to pick it up free of charge.
Before workers could claim it, someone else beat them to the punch.
FOX 12 spoke with people who work and own food carts in the space who say they’re upset and confused.
“What are they going to do with it? I couldn’t think of someone taking it to repurpose it but it’s really big and heavy and it’s really obvious so where is it going to go?” said Sarah Alvers, who owns a food cart.
A police report has been filed and there is no word on who currently has it or who took it in the first place. If you know where it might be, call Portland police.