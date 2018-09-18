Giant violins on display for medically fragile children at Providence Child Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pair of eleven-foot tall violins are getting a lot of playing time at Providence Child Center in Portland.
The giant instruments are on display in the building’s lobby and are part of an interactive art installation by artist Seth Byrnes.
The violins light up and play notes with a slight hand movement.
The hospital says a resident of the Providence Center for Medically Fragile Children became mesmerized by Piccolo Violino at last year’s Portland Winter Light Festival. Despite her physical challenges, the patient was able to play the instrument, triggering lights and sounds.
Her experience inspired Byrnes to build more sculptures and share them with other medically fragile children at Providence.
Byrnes, whose art was just on display at Burning Man, says he had no idea his art could become a stimulating playground for children with complex medical conditions.
“I had never programmed anything ever and did a crash course online and built the first one in a month,” Byrnes said.
The sculptures will be on display at Providence through the end of the week.
Byrnes says the sculptures aren’t his last experiment with interactive artwork and confirms he has something else in the works for a future project.
