Gift card scam allows crooks to drain money off cards before you can use them

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you’re still holding on to gift cards you received during the holidays, you may want to think about using them sooner rather than later. That’s because of a scam going around, where crooks spend the money before you can.
“I actually really like getting gift cards,” said Raven Jewell. “It’s hard for people to know exactly what you want, so you can go pick out exactly what you want."
There’s no denying that a gift card is an easy choice for a present and sometimes even preferred.
“I like it, because you can get what you want,” said Jordan Elliott.
But with technology changing the way we shop, the way people steal is changing too.
Gift cards are becoming targets for scammers who manage to get the security code off the card.
“They can actually tamper with the card itself and then recover that so it looks like it’s never been tampered with, or there are some devices that can actually strip the number off the cards,” said Stan Prager with GoGeeks.
Prager said physically tampering with the card at a store is more common. He said when scammers get those code numbers, they try and input them into that store’s website day after day, until the card is bought and activated.
“Once it’s been activated and there’s a certain amount on there, then they can spend that money,” said Prager.
Prager said the purchaser of the gift card should examine the item closely before buying it.
“If it looks at all beat up and dogeared, it’s probably been tampered with,” said Prager.
He added, “Also, you know, don't grab the card that's in the very front. Usually Look in the back.”
For the recipient of the gift card, Prager said you shouldn’t wait to spend it.
“The people who shop the earliest are the ones least likely to get hit,” he said.
If you don’t have the perfect item picked out in a brick and mortar store, Prager said the safest place for the gift card funds are in an online account if the company allows it.
"Turn that card into some kind of gift card balance, take the money off the gift card,” said Prager.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
