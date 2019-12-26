(KPTV) - If Santa didn't bring you everything you wanted for Christmas, don't fret.
Nearly all stores have return policies, but it helps to check the fine print before you head there with your gifts.
"Sometimes during the holidays there's actually not the same return policy year-round," Kelsey Coleman with the Better Business Bureau said, "is there a restocking fee, do they accept a refund?"
Consumer Reports also recommends these three tips:
- Don't open the box. Keep the original packaging intact, otherwise retailers may charge you a restocking fee.
- Keep those receipts. Consumer Reports says having one will ensure you get a full refund, otherwise you may just get store credit.
- Bring your ID. Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse, and you may be required to show identification.
"Read the fine print to understand how we are going to return these gifts if our loved one doesn't like them," Coleman said. "Make sure we're getting those gift receipts."
