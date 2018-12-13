BEAVERTON OR (KPTV) - Wednesday was a big day here at FOX 12.
It was our drop-off day for the Fox 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive.
Our friends at Les Schwab and Beaverton police lined up outside our studios to bring in the dozens and dozens and dozens of bags full of toys, that you all donated.
But Thursday was even more fun as FOX 12's Nora Hart shows us that's because we started giving out those presents.
“It’s a wonderful day for a toy drive wouldn't you say? beautiful day,” Mark said
Truck after truck, bright yellow bag after bright yellow bag headed out the front door.
Picked up by 140 charities helping out kids this holiday season.
Organizations like the Boys and Girls Club where people like Mike Fischer make sure kids have a safe place to play, learn and be kids.
“We serve hundreds of kids a day in communities that are underserved. We are aware of where we need to be and for a lot of the kids this year this will be the only thing they get for Christmas and when you see the smile on their face and the joy that you guys bring by doing this, it's why I work there, it's amazing,” Mike Fischer from Boys and Girls Club Portland
And the 3 to PhD Wellness Center at Faubion School which helps kids go after their dreams.
“Just to see kids smile and take a burden off of a family is, there is no words for that,” Angelette Hamilton with 3 to PhD said.
And Bridge of Hope, an agency that is helping families struggling with homelessness.
“Everyone is elated to get the toys, and I can tell you right now without it wouldn't be such a bright Christmas,” Bridge of Hope Founder Christina Yokem with said.
Some children, getting a Christmas like never before.
“My favorite last year was a three-year-old who was like ‘oh my goodness I get to pick anything!’” Latoya Credit with Bradley Angle said.
Hoping to bring smiles to kids this holiday season.
It's all thanks to the amazing people running these charities and our generous FOX 12 viewers.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.