‘Gimme Shelter PDX’: Fundraiser supports Oregon performers out of work due to pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A relief effort has been launched to support Oregon performers who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Gimme Shelter PDX” fundraiser launched Monday.
Singer Storm Large helped kick off the campaign with an outdoor performance in southeast Portland, featuring pianist James Beaten playing indoors, on the other side of a window.
“Artists in the gig community are some of the most financially vulnerable, when you’re starting out, you’ve got like three jobs that are usually in the service industry, and that’s all done,” Large told FOX 12 on Monday.
The campaign is raising money to help with rent and mortgages for Oregon performers.
For more, go to gimmeshelterpdx.org.
