LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – The Longview Fire Department said a 12-year-old girl escaped a fire after climbing through a window at a mobile home Saturday morning.
The fire department said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, it responded to the 600 block of California Way. There were reports of children and pets trapped inside the mobile home. Firefighters began to put out the fire but there were no victims found.
LFD said later they discovered the only person inside the home was a 12-year-old girl. She was sleeping in a back bedroom and awoke to smoke in the room. The hall outside the bedroom was filled with smoke and heat. She got out of the home through a bedroom window. Several pets were inside the home and all escaped or were rescued except for a cat that died.
The fire department said the cause is under investigation with early reports that the fire started in the kitchen.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family with clothing and shelter.
