Girl hit by minivan after running into street in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A girl was hospitalized after she ran in front of a minivan in Vancouver on Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.
The collision occurred at approximately 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest 114th Street and involved a Chrysler minivan.
Deputies say the child, who is under 10 years old, was awake after getting hit in the westbound lane and was hospitalized with unknown injuries.
The driver of the minivan stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies don’t think speed or impairment were factors in the collision.
The crash occurred in a residential area. The Clark County Traffic Team is investigating.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
