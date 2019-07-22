MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A 13-year-old girl on a bicycle was hit by a driver in Milwaukie on Monday.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast Linwood Avenue and Monroe Street at 10:03 a.m.
Investigators said the girl on the bike was heading east on Monroe Street when she was hit by a southbound driver on Linwood Avenue.
The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening. She was conscious and alert at the scene, according to police.
The driver and several other people stopped immediately to provide aid to the girl.
The driver told police the bicyclist “came out of nowhere.”
The girl told police she did not stop at the stop sign.
No citations have been issued while the collision remains under investigation.
Police said a traffic diverter was installed at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Monroe Street in early 2019 to reduce the risk of crashes.
