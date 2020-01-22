MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Milwaukie police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl said a man followed her while she was walking to school Tuesday morning.
The girl, a student at Rowe Middle School, told staff the man was following her in an older white business van with scratched pink and light blue lettering. She said the incident occurred on Southeast Lake Road from about Southeast 23rd Avenue to Southeast Guilford Drive at approximately 9 a.m.
The girl said the man stopped in the street and exited twice with his hazard lights on but did not attempt to contact her. She said the situation made her uncomfortable. Though no crimes have been committed, officers are working to identify the vehicle and the driver to understand what was going on.
The driver, a man, is possibly Hispanic, is in his 20s or early 30s, and has dark hair, according to police.
“We want to remind parents and students to always be aware of their surroundings,” the police department says. “If walking to and from school, we would encourage students to walk with others if possible.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police at 503-786-7446.
