NEAR SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An 11-year-old girl says a stranger chased her home after her first day of school, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl, a student at Adam Stephens Middle School, told deputies she noticed an unknown black man walking behind her and a group of her friends as they were walking home from school Wednesday. She said the man began chasing her after she left the group and began walking down the street alone toward her home.
Deputies say the girl arrived home safe, locked herself inside, and told her family about the incident later.
The girl said the man was in his 40s or 50s, had a thin build, and stood approximately 6-feet tall.
She said the man had braided hair with blond or gold-colored tips and no facial hair. According to the sheriff’s office, the man is reported to have been wearing a plain white short-sleeve shirt and black jeans with tears in them.
The sheriff’s office says it has been in contact with Salem-Keizer School District regarding the incident. The sheriff's office will have an increased presence in the areas around the school Thursday in addition to additional security from the Salem-Keizer School District.
Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032.
