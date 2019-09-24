Girl Scouts present leadership award to Portland police chief, Latino Network director

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland’s police chief was one of two women honored for leadership Tuesday by the Girl Scouts.
The other woman honored is the Executive Director of the Latino Network, a nonprofit serving the Portland-area Latino community. The two leaders were selected by the Girl Scouts to receive their 2019 Women of Distinction awards.
The award is named in honor of Marie Lamfrom, who served as a troop leader for a special needs troop at Shriners Hospitals in Portland for more than 30 years, according to the Girl Scouts.
The ceremony Tuesday started with a reception at the Hilton Portland Downtown before the two honorees went up for a speech.
HAPPENING NOW: @PortlandPolice @ChiefDOutlaw being honored with Women of Distinction Award by @GirlScoutsOSW. The award is given to women “demonstrating courageous leadership, serving as role models for girls and women, and working to make the world a better place”. pic.twitter.com/nLyDRqLTl2— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) September 24, 2019
Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, a former Girl Scout herself, was recognized for her work with the Portland Police Bureau. Outlaw has been with the bureau for about two years, but worked in Oakland, California law enforcement for nearly two decades before that.
“We were taught to be leaders – young women leaders,” Outlaw said at the event. “And a lot of what I learned through the Girl Scouts has contributed to who I am today.”
Carmen Rubio, meanwhile, has been with the Latino Network since 2009. The nonprofit is an advocate for the Latino community and pushes for bettering education, leadership, and civic engagement. The Girl Scouts say under Rubio’s leadership, the organization has grown from having a staff of under 10 to more than 100.
“Being recognized by other peer leaders in this community is a great honor for me,” Rubio said.
According to the Girl Scouts, the award recognized the two women for “demonstrating courageous leadership, serving as role models for girls and women and working to make the world a better place.”
