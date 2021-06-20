Girl swept to sea at Cannon Beach dies

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – The girl who was swept to sea in Cannon Beach on Thursday has died.
The family of 11-year-old Lily Markwell confirmed she passed away on Friday. They said she fought hard since being rescued.
Rescuers airlifted Markwell to the hospital on Thursday after she was swept to sea near Haystack Rock. Crews from Seaside and the U.S. Coast Guard helped in the search using jet skis and a helicopter.
The family has setup a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral expenses.
