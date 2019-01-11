WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A sex offender was sentenced to more than 37 years in prison on Friday for sexually abusing a young family member, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
The abuse occurred for several weeks while the child lived with Nick Lane Nolen, the defendant, according to the attorney’s office.
Nolen on Oct. 5 last year was convicted of sodomy in the first degree and eight counts of sexual abuse in the first degree after the girl told her father of the abuse, who reported it to police.
The child testified in court on Friday with help from a comfort dog, Deputy District Attorney Allison Brown said.
Brown described the child’s testimony as “gut-wrenching”.
“She cried and sobbed into her stuffed animal,” Brown said. “Her fear was equally apparent as she turned away and hid her face from the defendant.”
The jury also heard evidence that the defendant was previously convicted of sexually abusing another close family member, the attorney’s office says.
Brown in her sentencing memorandum urged the court to factor in the child vulnerability and the lifelong impact of the abuse. Nolen was sentenced to 450 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.