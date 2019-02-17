SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The girlfriend of a man suspected of killing a Salem woman told FOX 12 that she thinks he was defending himself.
The woman, who did not wish to be identified publicly, said LeAnn Baty, who was found dead late Friday morning, has a history of aggressive behavior.
Derek Sterling Beaton is accused of stabbing and killing Baty and was arrested at the scene.
Beaton’s girlfriend said she, Beaton and Baty all lived in the same building.
She claimed Baty was often hostile and aggressive -- sometimes, she said, even attacking other tenants.
“She used to push her way into our room, multiple times. I would try and shut the door and she would stick her foot in the way so I couldn't,” the woman told FOX 12.
“I was afraid to come home because every time I would drive in the driveway, she would get in my face, two inches from my face and start screaming at me for no reason, calling me the c word, the b word.”
Beaton's girlfriend said she got the news of Baty’s death at work and was shocked to learn her boyfriend had been arrested.
She called Beaton “a really good, smart, intelligent person, caring, all about family. Loved his daughter with his full heart. Just always took care of people, so that's why I feel like it had to have been self-defense or provocation, because there's no way that he would just attack someone for no reason.”
FOX 12 also spoke to Beaton's father off camera, who said, like his son's girlfriend, he's also stunned and upset by the news.
Beaton is currently being held at Marion County Jail. He's facing charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Beaton’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
