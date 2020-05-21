BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Logan Lusk, a Beaverton High School senior, is following in her family’s footsteps.
“I love Beaverton,” Lusk said. “My dad went there, my uncle and both of my brothers went there, so I grew up being a Beaver, basically.”
Now, the student body president and co-captain of the lacrosse team is branching out to Idaho, where she plans to study exercise physiology in Rexburg at Brigham Young University.
Lusk was looking forward to her final season of lacrosse at Beaverton. The season was canceled due to COVID-19, but she’s not letting that discourage her.
“It’s really tough because I was really looking forward to this season to finish off my high school career strong, but everything happens for a reason, even if I don’t realize what that reason is right now, I know it will be good in the long run,” Lusk said.
Lusk says she was excited to serve as a caption on her team.
“It showed that my teammates had a lot of faith in me and that they really trusted me,” Lusk said. “I’ve always looked up to the past captains, so it was really cool to be able to be the person that people get to look up to.”
Lusk was voted ASB President for the first semester of senior year and was also a cheerleader on the squad that finished fourth at state.
She says she was inspired to study exercise physiology after she was injured her junior year.
“My junior year, I got a pretty bad knee injury and ended up having to get surgery, and one of the biggest things that made a difference for me was my physical therapist, and she really inspired me to look into that career a lot more,” Lusk said.
