PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - You might see some familiar faces and places in a new Netflix series that comes out next week called “Trinkets.”
Based on the novel by Kirsten Smith, it follows three teenage girls who meet in a shoplifter’s anonymous group as they navigate the ups and downs of being a high schooler and all that comes with it.
Much of it was filmed last fall at Gladstone High School and features several students and staff from the district.
Filming mostly took place on the weekends when the building was closed and students, including the cheer squad, got to be extras. Some students even did job-shadows, learning from the hair and makeup department and the director.
Gladstone HS Principal Kevin Taylor makes a cameo appearance, while drama teacher Emmett Pearson-Brown and senior student Dunch Harris both landed speaking roles.
Pearson-Brown was cast as the school counselor in the show while Harris, who wants to be a professional actor one day, was paid for his role as “Honors Chem Brian,” the guy who the main character’s friend is crushing on.
“It was incredible because I had only had theater experience and I knew I liked acting on stage, but this gave me the other side of the whole thing, acting on film,” Harris said. “And it’s very different, they’re two very different art forms. Now I know I want to pursue both.”
Harris will be heading to Southern Oregon University this fall to major in theater and may be the only student to ever walk in on day one with a Netflix series under his belt.
“I think it’s a really cool opportunity and the kids are so excited to spot themselves for a half a second in the trailer, there was squealing going on all day [when they saw it],” Pearson-Brown said. “I think it’s been sort of life changing for a lot of students, so that’s really cool to see.”
The Gladstone School District was paid to lease out the building for the shoot and this project allowed them the finances to establish an Employee Assistance Program for their staff members, something they’d been lacking.
The show comes out on Netflix on June 14th and everyone we spoke with hopes there’s a Season 2.
