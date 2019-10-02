CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Gladstone man who severely beat a homeless woman has been on the run for nearly a year after skipping his sentencing day in court. But now, he is finally back behind bars in Clackamas County.
Jennifer Bourbonnais was homeless at the time of the attack, but that's no longer the case and she has greatly turned her life around.
Though many wounds may be healed, Bourbonnais still has a lot of pain.
"Not knowing if he was going to come back, find me - it's been pretty difficult," said Bourbonnais.
Jarl Drew Tuffli is the man Bourbonnais has been worried about and with good reason.
In Sept. 2017, while Bourbonnais was homeless, she says Tuffli - then a licensed chiropractor - invited her to his house. She thought it was for a job, but says the doctor had other intentions.
"He wanted me to perform a sexual act for him and I refused to do so," Bourbonnais told FOX 12.
Bourbonnais says her denial set Tuffli off - beating her with a piece of firewood, choking her and threatening to get a gun to shoot her.
She escaped but was left seriously hurt.
"75 staples in my head, and I broke my thumb and three of my ribs. I was pretty bad," said Bourbonnais.
Tuffli was arrested, and court documents filed last year show he agreed to plead guilty to charges of assault and strangulation in exchange for a three-year prison sentence.
But on the day he was suppose to turn himself in, Tuffli never showed up.
"Just not knowing where he's at, I'll look over my shoulder," said Bourbonnais.
U.S. Marshals found Tuffli in Maricopa County, Arizona. He's since been extradited back to Oregon and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on Saturday.
"Very happy. I hope he gets what he deserves and he can't hurt anybody else," said Bourbonnais.
Tuffli's bail is set at $50,000 and he is due back in court next month to face new charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.