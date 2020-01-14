GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – Police said a missing man has been found.
Andrey B. Zelenko had been missing since Dec. 26, 2019, according to officers. The Gresham Police Department asked for the public's help finding him Tuesday.
Police said Zelenko’s phone was turned off and his disappearance was very out of character for him.
Officers said Zelenko's van was located in the parking lot of Home Depot in Happy Valley on Jan. 5.
By Tuesday evening, police reported that Zelenko had been found and he was at the hospital.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.