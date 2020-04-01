GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Gladstone police are searching for a suspect after they say he committed a strong-arm robbery Monday evening.
The robbery occurred at around 8:37 p.m. at McLoughlin Market, located at 19800 McLoughlin Boulevard.
Police said the suspect was confronted by the store owner. After an altercation, the suspect fled the scene northbound on McLoughlin Boulevard without his shirt and coat, according to police.
The store owner was not injured.
Police said the suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery and altercation.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Gladstone Police Department at 503-655-8211 and reference case number 20-006975.
(1) comment
High fives to the store owner. Too bad he didn't blow the jerk away.
