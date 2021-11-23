Gladstone police sergeant, suspect hospitalized after shooting in Happy Valley

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Gladstone police sergeant and a suspect were injured during a shooting in Happy Valley Monday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said there was a shooting involving Gladstone police on Southeast Causey Avenue between Southeast Stevens and Southeast Monterey Avenue.
A sergeant and the suspect were both shot and taken to area hospitals for treatment. The sheriff's office said both are expected to survive.
Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released by the sheriff's office at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities were still on scene Tuesday morning.
Just arrived on scene. Clackamas County Mobile Command Center on scene - investigators are concentrated in garage of nearby home. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/DOTMnkwtDx— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) November 23, 2021
