GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - Schools in Gladstone are safer this year thanks in part to some new security measures in the school district.
Once school starts for the day, the front doors will be locked, forcing visitors to use a buzzer system to get inside.
It's a security upgrade the Gladstone school district has been working toward for years.
They tried it out at the end of the last school year as a pilot project and made some tweaks since then.
The whole idea is to help staff keep track of who is in the building at any given time.
Once someone pushes the button their face appears on a large monitor in the office and the main office can talk to the person to figure out why they are there.
For the most part parents and regular caregivers are recognized by the school staff so the buzz-in process goes really quickly.
But for anyone else, this allows staff to have a conversation with the person at the door before they let them inside.
"They use their judgement if it's someone they don't know, don't recognize, or perhaps it's someone who appears disgruntled. Any of those situations, they follow our normal procedures, you alert the principal, you alert the campus monitor,” Director of Operations Samantha Nelson said.
The district also trained a threat assessment team with law enforcement and DHS partners to quickly figure out who makes or poses a threat against Gladstone schools.
Funding for the new security came from a school bond passed in 2006.
“Any family coming to the school building during the school day will have to first push this call button here to talk to the main office," Nelson said. "Then the people in the front office see your face on a large monitor inside the building so they can determine who you are, why you're here and whether to let you inside."
The district is also expanding partnerships with mental health professionals to streamline the referral process for students who are in crisis.
The new buzz-in system adds just an additional layer of protection.
