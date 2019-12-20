GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - An armed robber got away with cash from a Subway restaurant in Gladstone.
Officers responded to the Subway on the 200 block of Princeton Avenue at 9:55 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the man was armed with a knife.
The suspect was last seen running from the business heading north. Police searched the area, but did not locate the robber.
The robber is described as a white man in his 40s with a slender build and possibly gray facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a black mask covering half his face and blue jeans.
As a precaution, John Wetten Elementary School was put on lockout during the search for the suspect. The lockout was lifted after 20 minutes when police determined there was no danger to the school.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Gladstone Police Department and reference case 19-030107.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
