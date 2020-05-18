TIGARD, OR (KTPV) - Designer eyeglass frames worth $15,000 were stolen from a Tigard business.
Officers responded to America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses on the 9200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The front glass door had been shattered and two display racks were cleared out, according to police.
The suspect or suspects got away with more than 90 designer frames that employees valued at roughly $15,000.
No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tigard Police Department tip line at 503-639-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.