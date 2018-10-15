Glencoe High School celebrates new multi-use turf field

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Glencoe High School in Hillsboro announced a new multi-use turf field Monday.
The school’s student government celebrated the 140,000 square-foot field at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.
The field includes lights and was made possible by the district’s 2017 bond and a $300,000 donation from the Hillsboro Hops community fund.
Players on the school’s softball, baseball and lacrosse teams say they are looking forward to enjoying their new home turf.
The schools says the field will also provide a practice area for other activity groups.
