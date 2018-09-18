HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Glencoe High School student has earned perfect scores on his SAT and ACT college readiness exams, and he did so on his first try, the Hillsboro School District says.
Nisala Kalupahana, a junior, took multiple practice tests to prepare himself for the exams. He says when he found out about his scores, he was in U.S. History class and dropped his phone in shock.
The school district says Kalupahana hasn’t decided where he wants to attend college or what he wants to study, though he has interned with the Oregon International Air Show and IBM.
Kalupahana says he enjoys graphic design and has a passion for music, playing clarinet in the Westside Community Youth Orchestra and playing piano, guitar and tenor saxophone for fun.
According to the school district, in the U.S. graduating high school class of 2017, only 2,760 out of more than two million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36, which is approximately one-tenth of one percent.
For the SAT, the percentage of those who score a perfect 1600 in even smaller.
