Glenwood Little League keeps parents, kids engaged through rule book videos

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – While the little league baseball season never happened, some parents in Vancouver attempting to keep their players and families engaged during this unexpected off season.
There was no joy around the four bases in Five Corners this season.
“It’s just a non-profit little league here for our community and introduce the game to boys and girls in the community,” Rob Thompson of Glenwood Little League.
GLL is fully volunteer based.
“It’s a really cool thing we do for our community,” Thompson said.
Call it, a labor of love for the game.
“We are trying to spruce up the fields to really make them look top-notch to really attract as many players and families as we can to make it just the greatest little league you could ask for,” he said.
Thompson is the Umpire-in-chief of Glenwood Little League while Tim Foskett is a dad, field maintenance and social media video guy.
“We really just feel connected and want to keep it going too. We don’t want people to say, ‘Oh, I guess baseball is over’ and just forget about it. We also want them to keep engaged. It’s a way to keep everybody together,” Foskett said.
"Hey, Blue! What’s the rule?" Is a short weekly Facebook video crash course in the lengthy rule book.
“Trying to get those parents that are coming up from the smaller divisions like T-ball more in-tune with the rules so they knew what to expect and have a better understanding of the game and it turns into having more fun at the field when you know what’s going on,” Thompson said.
True for the kids and the parents.
“We try real hard to try and reach out to our community. Bring them in and show them things that we can provide to the kids as far as a learning experience and teaching them the game of baseball,” he said.
The infield fly, appeals, bunting, jewelry, you name it, Hey, Blue! What’s the rule has covered or plans on doing so while the games are gone but will soon return.
“We really wanted to get players, parents, grandparents, all understanding some of the real high-points of the game and parts of the game that happen at every game so they understand when something happens, they can follow along and say, ‘Oh! I saw that on a video once!” Foskett said.
Fingers are crossed for the Glenwood kids to have a little fall ball their rule book knowledge should be on point.
